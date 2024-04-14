Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $166.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,608. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

