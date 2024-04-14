QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87,371 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QNST opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.14. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

