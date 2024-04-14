Raymond James & Associates Acquires 37,682 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 142.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.18 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.