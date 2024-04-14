Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,655 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Evergy were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

