Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,842 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UDR were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
UDR Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02.
UDR Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.