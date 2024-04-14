Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,842 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UDR were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

