Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,101 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $53,438,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.71. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $76.12 and a 52-week high of $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

