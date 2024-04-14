Raymond James & Associates Buys 22,666 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

