Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,100 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spire were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Spire alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 81.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 817.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SR opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Spire

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.