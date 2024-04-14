Raymond James & Associates Buys 8,174 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $43.45 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.