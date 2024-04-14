Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

ITM stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.