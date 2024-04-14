Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CWM LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

