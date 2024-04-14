Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Loews were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

