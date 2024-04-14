Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13,407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $9.44 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.