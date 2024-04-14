Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 354.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 552,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock worth $15,021,192 over the last three months. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. Bank of America began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

SKX opened at $56.17 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

