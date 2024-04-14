Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSW opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $112.54 and a 1 year high of $157.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

