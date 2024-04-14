Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NU were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $12,675,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $935,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NU opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

