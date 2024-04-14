Raymond James & Associates Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.33 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

