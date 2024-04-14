Raymond James & Associates Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tanger were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

