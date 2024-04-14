Raymond James & Associates Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WES. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES opened at $34.54 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.