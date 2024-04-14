Raymond James & Associates Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.