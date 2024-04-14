Raymond James & Associates Has $3.10 Million Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,093 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.