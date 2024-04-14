Raymond James & Associates Has $3.17 Million Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 197,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

