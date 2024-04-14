Raymond James & Associates Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

