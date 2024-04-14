Raymond James & Associates Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PAG opened at $150.01 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.72 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

