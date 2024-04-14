Raymond James & Associates Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $113.04.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

