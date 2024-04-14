Raymond James & Associates Has $3.35 Million Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

LAZR opened at $1.30 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

