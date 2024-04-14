Raymond James & Associates Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000.

TBLD opened at $15.48 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

