Raymond James & Associates Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,861,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,136,000 after purchasing an additional 444,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.06.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

