Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,120.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,120.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,373 shares of company stock worth $36,589,678 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.