Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,417 shares of company stock worth $2,558,192. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.04 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

