Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 205.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

