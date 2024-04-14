Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

