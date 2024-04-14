Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,058 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,518 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $119,380.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,641 shares of company stock valued at $319,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.51.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.87 million. Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBTB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Read Our Latest Report on NBTB

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.