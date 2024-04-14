Raymond James & Associates Purchases 47,914 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLCO opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Evercore lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

