Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,828 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GMS were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 10.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in GMS by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GMS by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $95.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

