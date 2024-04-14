Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ambev were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

