Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in V.F. were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

