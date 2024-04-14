Raymond James & Associates Sells 31,510 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 726,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after acquiring an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,970,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 295,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 190,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

GSUS stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.