Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,856 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of FID stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.