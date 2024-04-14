Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,856 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of FID stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

