Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,071,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 276,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYI opened at $11.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

