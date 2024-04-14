Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter.

ISD opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

