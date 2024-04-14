Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after buying an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,376,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

