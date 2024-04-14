Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,768 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $232.88.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

