Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,698 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

