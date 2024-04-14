Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

