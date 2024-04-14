Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,329 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $164,559,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,927,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 868,005 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 359.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.