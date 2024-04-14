Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $881.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.20 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $830.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

