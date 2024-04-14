Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Oppenheimer

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of RVMD opened at $36.07 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $67,044.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,306.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $67,044.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,306.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $671,249. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.