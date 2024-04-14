ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 208,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.56. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 159.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

