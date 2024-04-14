RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,420 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

